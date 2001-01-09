Indian drug exports up 27.9% at interim

Pharmaceutical exports from India grew a record 27.9% duringApril-September 2000 to reach a value of 82.8 billion rupees ($2.5 million), indicating that the 171.5 billion-rupee full-year export target set by the government for the sector will be met, according to an official statement reported by the India Infoline news service.
Full-year exports for the previous year reached a value of 138.2 billion rupees, it says, adding that the Indian manufacturing industry is now able to meet 70% of national demand for bulk drugs and almost the total domestic requirement for formulations. The release also says the cost of bulk drug production in India is 60% lower than in most developed countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze