Indian drug exports up 27.9% at interim

Pharmaceutical exports from India grew a record 27.9% duringApril-September 2000 to reach a value of 82.8 billion rupees ($2.5 million), indicating that the 171.5 billion-rupee full-year export target set by the government for the sector will be met, according to an official statement reported by the India Infoline news service.

Full-year exports for the previous year reached a value of 138.2 billion rupees, it says, adding that the Indian manufacturing industry is now able to meet 70% of national demand for bulk drugs and almost the total domestic requirement for formulations. The release also says the cost of bulk drug production in India is 60% lower than in most developed countries.