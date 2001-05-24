Indian drugmakers targeting generics

Indian drugmakers are targeting the growing global market for generics,since an Investment Research and Information Services study stated that the generics market will rise from a current value of $20 billion to reach $30 billion, as the world's top 10 drugs in terms of sales revenues go off patent.

The situation is more rosy for companies like Ranbaxy, Cipla, Cadila and Wockhardt which have already shifted their R&D focus from process research to discovering new products.

Opportunities in drug delivery sector, which is worth $74 million