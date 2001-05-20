Friday 22 November 2024

Indian essential drugs' price curbs "must stay"

20 May 2001

India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, which oversees thepharmaceutical industry, has backed Health Minister C P Thakur's call for the retention of price controls on essential life-saving drugs under the new drug policy, which is expected to be announced in parliament's monsoon session, starting July.

Government sources say Dr Thakur has written to the Ministry stating that prices of essential drugs such as ciprofloxacin, nemofloxacin, paracetamol, tetracycline and streptomycin should stay controlled, as should all antibiotics, corticosteroids, analgesics, anti-inflammatories and treatments for diabetes, tuberculosis and malaria. However, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and the Finance Ministry want to reduce the number of controlled drugs (Marketletter May 14).

The Health Ministry has listed 173 drugs which it says should be price-controlled, taking account of natural disasters like India's worst-ever earthquake in Gujarat in January, and the supercyclone that hit Orissa about two years ago. It also proposes price controls on essential, life-saving drugs which are generally imported during such disasters, the sources note.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze