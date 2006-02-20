Friday 22 November 2024

Indian firms rethink German investment

20 February 2006

Indian pharmaceutical firms have reportedly postponed plans to acquire German drug making companies, due to the anticipated drop in valuation of many such groups. The news follows the new reference pricing bill, recently passed by the German government. The bill requires that a maximum reimbursement price is set for pharmaceuticals, with patients paying any excess if a manufacturer sets the retail price above the reference. The practice, which initially appears to effect patients, is designed to force manufacturers to reduce prices.

Products will only be exempt from the reference pricing scheme if they display clinical superiority to currently established therapies. Generic drug manufactures are likely to be the firms most effected by the new controls because generic products are unlikely to demonstrate any therapeutic advantage over existing products, and therefore will be subject to maximum pricing.

The German pharmaceutical market, the world's third largest and the biggest in Europe, is seen as an attractive target for non-European firms which wish to establish a presence. In recent months, Indian companies such as Ranbaxy, Wockhardt, Zydus Cadila and Nicholas Piramal were among the generic drugmakers that had been seeking entry into the German market via corporate acquisitions and mergers (Marketletters passim).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze