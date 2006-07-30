Indian govt moves on drug price negotiations

India' central government is reportedly considering abolishing the provision for mandatory price negotiation on all patent-protected drugs when a company applies for marketing approval, following heavy lobbying by US pharmaceutical companies, who consider "putting conditions on the price goes against the very spirit of patent protection, the reward an innovator gets for his investments in R&D."
The negotiating mechanism in the draft policy was intended to ensure that multinationals do not exorbitantly price their new products, and hamper the sale of cheaper copies. The provision was recommended by the Prime Minister's Task Force on Affordable Medicines. In the proposed new drug policy, the government may reverse this crucial provision, which had the potential to forestall market monopolies that drug multinational corporations secure by way of patent protection.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze