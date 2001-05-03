Indian NPPA seeks to free OTC drug prices

India's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has told thegovernment that its new drug policy should exempt over-the-counter products from price control.
Currently, the prices of 74 bulk drugs and their formulations are fixed by the NPPA and revised periodically under the Drug Price Control Order of 1995. Drug firms say the DPCO offers insufficient margins to encourage R&D and attract fresh foreign investment into India, but the government maintains that price controls are a way of making essential drugs available to the poor.
Local reports say the NPPA is concerned that the price control basket will include only 10% of the 279 drugs categorized as essential by the Health Ministry. In a letter to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the Authority says the new policy should allow only 5% additional costs over and above the factory cost, against 8% as recommended in the draft policy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze