Indian Patent Act Amendments Vote

The long-awaited legislation amending India's 1970 Patent Act will be brought by the government in the winter session of parliament, which begins in the third week of November, according to Commerce Secretary Tejendra Khanna, speaking at a conference in New Delhi attended by foreign investors and diplomats. The amendments will enable India to comply fully with the obligations of World Trade Organization membership.

The announcement was welcomed by the USA, which has moved the WTO dispute settlement mechanism against India because of its failure to comply with patent obligations.

Mr Khanna also told the meeting that a political process of educating the constituents of the 13-party United Front government on the patent issue is currently underway, and that the Prime Minister has also held a number of meetings with political leaders.