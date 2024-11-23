Indian Patent Dispute Settlement Panel Set Up

India has agreed to the formation of a dispute settlement panel, following a complaint to the World Trade Organization from the USA, according to the Marketletter's local correspondent.

The USA complained that India had failed to implement its obligations under the agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs). At talks in Geneva, Switzerland, India's chief negotiator, Mr S Narayanan, acquiesced to the US call.

With this agreement, India may have to introduce the Patents Amendments Bill in Parliament before the winter session comes to a close, just prior to Christmas. The matter has also been under considerable discussion and debate at the recent meeting in New Delhi on intellectual property rights (see also pages 26 and 27 and Marketletter November 25).