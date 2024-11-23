Indian Patents: "Over 70% Are Foreign"

Over 70% of patent applications in India are from foreigners, and India's share of patents in the USA is one-fiftieth of those filed by South Korea, Taiwan and Israel, and one-thousandth of those filed by germany, according to a report published by the Punjab, Haryana and Delhi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"India has created a deceptive aura about its technological strengths, on the premise that it has the largest pool of technological manpower in the world, and (has) adamantly refused to acknowledge that the adequate level of scientific and technological competence in crucial areas of future technologies is the only ingredient for providing competitive edge," the report states. 95% of India's industrial production is based on imported technology, it adds.