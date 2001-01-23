Indian price moves for 45 formulations

The Indian government's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority hasmade adjustments to the prices of 45 pharmaceutical formulations, reports the Marketletter's New Delhi correspondent. An official statement says the adjustments have been made as a result of changes in bulk drug prices and exchange rates, and that they are in accordance with the provisions of the Drug Price Control Order of 1995.

The revision includes the fixing of prices for the first time on four formulations, while for 16 products the ceiling prices, exclusive of excise duty and local taxes, have been either fixed or revised. For the remaining 29 products, the NPPA has fixed or revised the non-ceiling prices, which are inclusive of excise duty but exclude local taxes.

The products affected are: various insulins used in the treatment of diabetes; a range of broad-spectrum antibiotics; trimethoprim + sulphamethoxazole suspension used to treat bacterial infections; levodopa in combination with benzerazide for use in the treatment of Parkinson's disease; vitamins for use as food supplements; salzosulphapridine for the treatment of intestinal infections; prednisolone for allergies; famotidine for ulcers; and pseudoephedrine used in combination with various non-schedule bulk drugs for the treatment of asthma and respiratory tract infections.