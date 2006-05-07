Friday 22 November 2024

Indian Rx retail prices to include local taxes

7 May 2006

Indian drug Maximum Retail Price will, for the first time include local taxes from July 1. Currently, this is exclusive of local taxes and the MRP is printed on medicine packets with the legend "local taxes extra." Concerned government officials said the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertiliser overseeing the drug industry will issue a notification for the purpose seeking, among other things, to amend the Drug Prices Control Order 1995.

Officials said the notification is expected this month and the Ministry is now in the process inviting proposals from different players. Officials said the amendment in prices is a complicated process involving a number of changes on the part of drugmakers. Hence, the ministry has invited suggestions from the drug industry."We are trying to stick to a deadline of July 1," one official said.

The move has been initiated due to frequent consumer disputes over the present price setting mechanism. While MRPs are statutorily fixed under the DPCO 1995, the actual selling prices vary from one state to another due to divergent local taxes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze