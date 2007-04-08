Indonesia to resume sharing H5N1 avian flu virus samples

Following a two-day meeting organized by the World Health Organization with Indonesian health officials, as well as experts and representatives of around 20 countries which have experienced H5N1 virus animal or human outbreaks, it was announced at a press conference in the capital Jakarata that Indonesia would resume sharing H5N1 avian influenza samples with the WHO, immediately.

The problem arose when Indonesia's Health Minister, Siti Fadilah Supari, ordered the suspension of virus sample sharing with the WHO in protest at the agency's willingness to allow drugmakers access, which meant that Indonesian researchers received no credit for their work in identifying the strain (Marketletter March 5).