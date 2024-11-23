Saturday 23 November 2024

Industry Concern At Japan Health Policy Development

5 May 1996

At their 21st joint meeting in Washington DC last month, the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and the European Business Council recognized the difficulties governments face in financing public health care services, but said it was inappropriate to target pharmaceuticals as a way to cut costs. Policymakers should recognize medicines' cost-effective value in providing real solutions to global health care problems, they said.

Moreover, they said, hasty actions such as repricing in Japan and price cuts in some European countries distort market principles and undermine the industry's ability to support important research. They agreed to address these issues jointly, and explore ways to secure a hospitable environment for the research-based industry.

A review of recent policy moves in Japan generated serious concern. There was disappointment at the levels of openness and effectiveness at regular meetings and hearings with the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Central Social Insurance Medical Council during the drug benefit reform process, and concern that the major drug benefit reform policies were adopted without assessment of their potential impact on the industry, medical practice or quality of patient care.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze