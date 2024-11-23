Industry Concern At Japan Health Policy Development

At their 21st joint meeting in Washington DC last month, the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and the European Business Council recognized the difficulties governments face in financing public health care services, but said it was inappropriate to target pharmaceuticals as a way to cut costs. Policymakers should recognize medicines' cost-effective value in providing real solutions to global health care problems, they said.

Moreover, they said, hasty actions such as repricing in Japan and price cuts in some European countries distort market principles and undermine the industry's ability to support important research. They agreed to address these issues jointly, and explore ways to secure a hospitable environment for the research-based industry.

A review of recent policy moves in Japan generated serious concern. There was disappointment at the levels of openness and effectiveness at regular meetings and hearings with the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Central Social Insurance Medical Council during the drug benefit reform process, and concern that the major drug benefit reform policies were adopted without assessment of their potential impact on the industry, medical practice or quality of patient care.