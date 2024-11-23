Industry Conferences And Meetings In October

Among the conferences and symposia of interest to the pharmaceutical industry in October are:

- Two seminars are to be held by the UK department of Trade and Industry, one in London on October 5 and one in Leeds on October 6, on health care sales in North America. contact Alan Chambers, DTI, Exports to North America Branch, Bay 830, Kingsgate House, 66-74 Victoria St, London SW1E 6SW, UK. Phone: +77 71 215 4563; fax: +44 71 215 4604;

- The 1994 Drug Discovery Conference will discuss breakthroughs in data management and analysis technologies and their application to pharmaceutical lead discovery, on October 10-11 at the National Heart and Lung Institute, London SW3. Contact IBC Technical Services Ltd, Gilmoora House, 57-61 Mortimer St, London W1N 7TD, UK. Phone: +44 71 637 4383; fax: +44 71 631 3214;