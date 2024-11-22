Industry Meetings To Year-End

The British Association of Pharmaceutical Physicians is holding: - a workshop entitled Vital Statistics: From Numbers to Market on december 1-2; and - The Great BrAPP GCP Debate: This House Believes That GCP Has Conferred a Societal benefit, on the evening of December 8. Details from Elizabeth Borg at BrAPP, phone: +44 71 491 8610; fax: +44 71 499 2405;

- IBC Technical Services is organizing the following: - Interphex 94: Capitalizing on a Changing Market, on November 23-24; and - Eastern Europe: Regulatory Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Market, on December 5-6. Both are in London. IBC has also arranged a meeting on - Pharmacoeconomics in Practice: A European Perspective, to be held on december 14-15 in Geneva, Switzerland. Contact IBC, phone: +44 71 637 4383; fax: +44 71 631 3214;

- Biotechnology: A Revolution In The Making? is the title of a Financial Times conference to be held in London on December 13-14. Details from FT Conferences, phone: +44 71 814 9770; fax: +44 71 873 3975/3969;