Industry Meetings To Year-End

The British Association of Pharmaceutical Physicians is holding: - a workshop entitled Vital Statistics: From Numbers to Market on december 1-2; and - The Great BrAPP GCP Debate: This House Believes That GCP Has Conferred a Societal benefit, on the evening of December 8. Details from Elizabeth Borg at BrAPP, phone: +44 71 491 8610; fax: +44 71 499 2405;
- IBC Technical Services is organizing the following: - Interphex 94: Capitalizing on a Changing Market, on November 23-24; and - Eastern Europe: Regulatory Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Market, on December 5-6. Both are in London. IBC has also arranged a meeting on - Pharmacoeconomics in Practice: A European Perspective, to be held on december 14-15 in Geneva, Switzerland. Contact IBC, phone: +44 71 637 4383; fax: +44 71 631 3214;
- Biotechnology: A Revolution In The Making? is the title of a Financial Times conference to be held in London on December 13-14. Details from FT Conferences, phone: +44 71 814 9770; fax: +44 71 873 3975/3969;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze