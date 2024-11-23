Industry Payments to Congress

The pharmaceutical industry in the USA contributed funds totaling $6.5 million to Members of Congress during the period from 1991 to the first quarter of 1994, according to a new study published by the Center for Public Integrity.
A total of $5 million was contributed by the drug industry over this period to Political Action Committees, and the biggest PAC contributors were Glaxo and Pfizer, says the study. Glaxo contributed $173,540 during 1993 through to first-quarter 1994, and a total of $495,013 to PACs and the parties during 1991-94, while Pfizer contributed $139,992 to PACs from 1991 to first-quarter 1994 and a total of $501,104 to PACs and the parties during 1991-94.
Other campaign contributions made by pharmaceutical companies during 1991-94 included $274,050 from Schering-Plough, $237,250 from Merck & Co, $236,170 from SmithKline Beecham, $228,400 from Ciba-Geigy, $227,539 from Eli Lilly and $220,304 from Syntex.
