Inex completes patient enrollment in Phase I INX-3280 trial

Inex Pharmaceuticals has completed the final enrollment of its Phase Iclinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of six different doses of the anticancer drug candidate INX-3280, when used in combination with cisplatin, to treat patients with solid tumors or lymphomas.

INX-3280 is an oligonucleotide which is designed to block the c-myc gene, an important factor in the uncontrolled cell growth of cancers, and preclinical studies have demonstrated that the compound can reduce the resistance of cancer cells to cisplatin. Inex' chief executive, David Main, noted that the Phase I safety data will be instrumental in determining future applications of the company's proprietary lipid-based drug delivery technology when used in combination with oligonucleotides.