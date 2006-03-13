Inflazyme/Helicon initiate Ph IIa IPL455, 903 trial

Canada's Inflazyme Pharmaceuticals, together with Helicon Therapeutics of New York, USA, have initiated a Phase IIa clinical study with the PDE4 inhibitor, IPL455,903 (also known as HT-0712) in subjects with age-associated memory impairment. IPL455,903 is a PDE4 inhibitor licensed to Helicon that has shown to be safe, well-tolerated and non-emetic in healthy volunteers in single and multi-dose studies conducted to date.
Kevin Mullane, chief executive of Inflazyme said: "we are very pleased that IPL455,903 is now entering Phase IIa clinical studies where it will be evaluated in patients. Our partner, Helicon Therapeutics, has worked hard in advancing this compound which makes this the second compound from Inflazyme's portfolio currently in Phase II studies."
"To date, we have been encouraged with the safety profile of HT-0712 and we look forward to a potential successful outcome of the upcoming study," said John Tallman, CEO of Helicon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze