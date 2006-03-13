Inflazyme/Helicon initiate Ph IIa IPL455, 903 trial

Canada's Inflazyme Pharmaceuticals, together with Helicon Therapeutics of New York, USA, have initiated a Phase IIa clinical study with the PDE4 inhibitor, IPL455,903 (also known as HT-0712) in subjects with age-associated memory impairment. IPL455,903 is a PDE4 inhibitor licensed to Helicon that has shown to be safe, well-tolerated and non-emetic in healthy volunteers in single and multi-dose studies conducted to date.

Kevin Mullane, chief executive of Inflazyme said: "we are very pleased that IPL455,903 is now entering Phase IIa clinical studies where it will be evaluated in patients. Our partner, Helicon Therapeutics, has worked hard in advancing this compound which makes this the second compound from Inflazyme's portfolio currently in Phase II studies."

"To date, we have been encouraged with the safety profile of HT-0712 and we look forward to a potential successful outcome of the upcoming study," said John Tallman, CEO of Helicon.