Influences On Drug Pricing And Volume

Managed care, which influences 80% of all drug purchasing in the USA, is currently the most important influence on drug pricing in the market and will remain so in the coming years, say US executives interviewed for a new study from Datamonitor.

Their views of a number of factors influencing drug pricing, from 1 = unimportant to 5 = very important, were as follows:

Managed care 5.0 Government reforms 4.5 Medical advances 4.0 More OTC emphasis 3.5 Patent erosion 3.3 Better delivery systems 3.0 Innovative pressure 2.5 Other reasons 2.3 Source: Datamonitor