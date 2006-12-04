Inforsense and Ingenuity sign partnership deal

InforSense, a UK-based provider of enterprise real-time analytics, has partnered with the USA's Ingenuity Systems, a specialist in software and databases for biological exploration, interpretation and analysis. The two companies will work together to provide integration capabilities between InforSense KDE and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis tools and, in addition, Ingenuity has joined the InforSense Open Workflow Partner Network.

According to the firms, this collaboration will allow customers, who have both InforSense KDE and IPA licenses, to build workflows incorporating newly-available IPA nodes, and they will be able to use these nodes as part of their existing and new KDE analysis workflows to enhance and expand their use of IPA. The IPA functionality available through the KDE workflow allows data to be uploaded and analyzed automatically. In addition, users can view gene and gene neighbor information generated from a KDE workflow. The nodes are available now through InforSense, the companies noted.