Inforsense and Ingenuity sign partnership deal

InforSense, a UK-based provider of enterprise real-time analytics, has partnered with the USA's Ingenuity Systems, a specialist in software and databases for biological exploration, interpretation and analysis. The two companies will work together to provide integration capabilities between InforSense KDE and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis tools and, in addition, Ingenuity has joined the InforSense Open Workflow Partner Network.
According to the firms, this collaboration will allow customers, who have both InforSense KDE and IPA licenses, to build workflows incorporating newly-available IPA nodes, and they will be able to use these nodes as part of their existing and new KDE analysis workflows to enhance and expand their use of IPA. The IPA functionality available through the KDE workflow allows data to be uploaded and analyzed automatically. In addition, users can view gene and gene neighbor information generated from a KDE workflow. The nodes are available now through InforSense, the companies noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze