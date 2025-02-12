Inhalon Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Morrisville, North Carolina, developing inhaled immunotherapies for acute respiratory infections. Its muco-trapping antibody platform is designed to neutralize and clear respiratory pathogens, with applications in RSV, influenza, hMPV, and SARS-CoV-2.

The lead candidate, IN-002, an inhaled monoclonal antibody for RSV, is in Phase I clinical trials, while other programs are in preclinical and clinical development. The company has raised over $45 million from private equity and government grants, with plans to secure an additional $50 million to advance its pipeline.

Inhalon aims to offer self-administered inhaled therapies as an alternative to traditional treatments for respiratory infections.