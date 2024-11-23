INHIBITION OF RESTENOSIS THROUGH ANTISENSE

- Researchers at Osaka University, Japan, have reportedly succeeded in completely inhibiting restenosis for eight weeks in rats following balloon injury using two antisense oligonucleotides, PCNA and cdc2 kinase, and a liposome containing the protein HGM-1, which incorporates the two factors into the cell nucleus. When the liposome was introduced into the vascular smooth muscle cells of the carotid artery of rats, it was reported that growth of the cells could be completely inhibited for eight weeks.