InKine launches its first product, Visicol, in USA

InKine Pharmaceutical has shipped the first commercial orders of itslead product, Visicol, to wholesalers, chain drug stores and other primary customers in the USA. Visicol is the first and only tablet purgative preparation indicated for bowel cleansing prior to colonoscopy. Analysts at Leerink Swann & Co said that a survey of gastroenterologists indicated that they would prescribe the agent for 33% of their colonoscopy patients, rising to 57% three years post-launch. They have a share price target of $16 for the stock, which is currently trading at just under $7.