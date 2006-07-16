Innogenetics terminates US NIH HCV vacc

Ghent, Belgium-based drugmaker Innogenetics says that preclinical data from its collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health in the field of hepatitis C confirmed that the current prophylactic candidate vaccine had "limited efficacy in the animal model used."
However, the firm noted that in vitro data indicates that its proprietary HCV antibodies could have future therapeutic potential. Frank Morich, Innogenetics chief executive, said that, while the limited efficacy results "do not justify further continuation" at this time, the firm is determined to bring the antibodies to "the next level of development, either alone or in collaboration with a third party."
In line with its previously-announced strategy, the company has decided to explore possible business opportunities, particularly for its new neutralizing antibodies, and stressed that the new data have no impact on the therapeutic vaccine Phase IIb study and the other projects, which all remain fully on track.
