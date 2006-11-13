Innovative Medicines Initiative's EU launch

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, in collaboration with the European Commission, has launched a new on-line campaign to "mobilize participation in the Innovative Medicines Initiative accross Europe." The object of the IMI is to support the faster discovery and development of new drugs.
Jonathan Knowles, the chairman of the Research Directors' Group of the EFPIA, said: "this web site is an excellent communication resource for scientists and patients who are planning to participate in the IMI."
In a statement, the IMI's organizers described the initiative as a unique Europe-wide public and private collaboration between patient organizations, universities, hospitals, regulatory authorities and drugmakers. Octavi Quintana Trias, the EC's Head of Directorate F Health at DG-Research, said that the IMI is "key to developing a dynamic and innovative knowledge-based economy in Europe." The web site's address is: www.imi-europe.org.
