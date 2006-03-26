Inpharmatica and Ingenuity to offer joint services

London, UK-headquartered drug discovery group Inpharmatica has entered into a collaboration with USA-based Ingenuity Systems, a provider of software and knowledge bases for the life science industry.
Under the terms of the deal, the companies will work together to bring their customers the benefits of using in tandem two independently-developed drug discovery tools: Inpharmatica's probe to protein assignment module; Blu-Chip and Ingenuity's Pathway Analysis.
According to the firms, Blu-Chip and IPA are different types of solutions designed to facilitate work in a number of research areas. A major benefit of the agreement is that researchers working with the popular Affymetrix GeneChips will be able access world-class knowledge-bases that cover all aspects of research from initial probe assignment to details of the protein network, the firms noted.
