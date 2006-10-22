Inpharmatica to develop kinase database for Schering AG

UK-based drug discovery specialist Inpharmatica says that it has entered into an agreement with Germany's Schering AG, under which it will develop a target-family specific chemogenomics knowledge-base for use by the latter in its R&D activities.
The Kinase SARfari database combines biological and chemical information in an accessible format, and is composed of both public domain and proprietary data, in addition to providing space that allows Schering to insert its own data.
Under the terms of the deal, the German firm will receive a multi-year, multi-user license to the data. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze