Inpharmatica to develop kinase database for Schering AG

UK-based drug discovery specialist Inpharmatica says that it has entered into an agreement with Germany's Schering AG, under which it will develop a target-family specific chemogenomics knowledge-base for use by the latter in its R&D activities.

The Kinase SARfari database combines biological and chemical information in an accessible format, and is composed of both public domain and proprietary data, in addition to providing space that allows Schering to insert its own data.

Under the terms of the deal, the German firm will receive a multi-year, multi-user license to the data. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.