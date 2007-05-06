Tuesday 17 December 2024

Insmed sees good Ph II IPLEX results

6 May 2007

Preliminary results of the clinical study, being conducted at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, showed that six months of treatment with doses of Insmed's IPLEX in myotonic dystrophy up to 1mg/kg/day in six patients met the primary study endpoints of being safe and well-tolerated. In addition, IPLEX treatment was associated with improvements in muscle mass, cholesterol and triglycerides.

During the six months of treatment, five out of six patients experienced an improvement in lean muscle mass. Patients also reported improvement in gastrointestinal function, endurance and cognitive function during treatment with IPLEX.

The positive news pushed Insmed's share price 6.1% higher to $1.0 in morning tading on the Nasdaq on May 3.

