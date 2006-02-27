Inspire licenses Boeh Ing's epistatine

The USA's Inspire Pharmaceuticals has entered into a development and license agreement with German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire certain exclusive rights to develop and market an intranasal dosage form of the latter's drug candidate epinastine in the USA and Canada for the treatment or prevention of rhinitis.

Under the terms of the deal, Inspire will have full responsibility for the development program and regulatory filings while Boehringer Ingelheim will supply Inspire with active drug substance pursuant to the terms of a separate commercial supply agreement.

Upon appropriate regulatory approvals of this product candidate, Inspire would have exclusive marketing and sales responsibility for the agent although the Ingelheim-headquartered company has retained the rights to develop and commercialize intranasal epinastine outside the agreed territories based on future results from Inspire's development program.