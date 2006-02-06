Inspire's denufusol to enter Ph III in USA

The USA's Inspire Pharmaceuticals plans to initiate a Phase III program to advance its drug candidate denufosol tetrasodium for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, following yjr successful completion of an end-of-Phase II meeting with the Food and Drug Administration.
The focus of the program will be to develop the agent as an early intervention therapy for treatment of patients with mild lung disease.
The firm plans to conduct two pivotal Phase III clinical trials in CF patients with forced expiratory volume over one second as the primary endpoint. The first will be a pivotal efficacy trial that will also fulfill the requirement to study denufosol in patients for one year. Initiation of this trial is targeted to begin mid-year. A single two-year inhalation carcinogenicity study in one species is expected to be initiated before the end of 2006, following the FDA's review of the toxicology protocol, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze