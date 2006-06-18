Friday 22 November 2024

Insurer deficit in France threatens pharma

18 June 2006

The French pharmaceutical industry has issued a warning that the delay in balancing the books at France's social security system and the national health insurance funds pose a threat to the future of medical research in France at a time when drug consumption is stagnating.

In a statement issued by Les Entreprises du Medicament (LEEM), the French drug industry's trade association, drug consumption outside hospitals and clinics recorded 0% growth for the first four months of this year, compared with 5% for the comparable period in 2005. Considering that the continuing budgetary deficits at the health insurance funds are showing signs of being contained more slowly than the government had hoped, the LEEM has warned against the temptation to clamp down on prescribing even further.

The statement notes the "risk of stigmatizing drugs a little more, even though they are the instruments of recovery and investments in well-being." The LEEM therefore calls upon the government to "take care so that one does not oppose the logic of controlling budgets to the requirements for research and production into drugs."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze