IntegraGen establishes US unit in New York

Paris, France-based molecular diagnostics firm IntegraGen SA has established a wholly-owned US subsidiary, IntegraGen, Inc. based in New York.
IntegraGen's proprietary gene mapping technology GenomeHIP provides fast, reliable and cost-effective discovery of genetic loci. Paired with strong biostatistics, bioinformatics and fine mapping genotyping capabilities, IntegraGen has identified and patented genes associated with early and late-onset diseases.
The firm is currently focused on type 2 diabetes, obesity, autism and bipolar disorder. Clinical trials for its first product, a test for autism based on internally identified genes, are planned for first-qaurter 2007.
