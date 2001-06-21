IntegraGen of France raises 6.3 mill euros

IntegraGen, a French biotechnology firm that discovers genes involved incomplex diseases, has managed to raise 6.3 million euros ($5.4 million) in a private financing. The placement "attracted several international venture-capital companies," the firm said, including CDC Innovation 2000, based in Paris, and the Munich, Germany-headquartered Bay Tech.
IntegraGen, which was founded in July last year as a spin-off of Centre National Genotypage, said that its approach is centered on its GenomeHIP technology platform, "which overcomes the many limitations associated with existing methods," such as family linkage and single nucleotide polymorphism association studies. Chief executive Jean-Luc Gerbier said that this fundraising "will permit us to rapidly become a major player in the post-genomic market."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze