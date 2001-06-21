IntegraGen of France raises 6.3 mill euros

IntegraGen, a French biotechnology firm that discovers genes involved incomplex diseases, has managed to raise 6.3 million euros ($5.4 million) in a private financing. The placement "attracted several international venture-capital companies," the firm said, including CDC Innovation 2000, based in Paris, and the Munich, Germany-headquartered Bay Tech.

IntegraGen, which was founded in July last year as a spin-off of Centre National Genotypage, said that its approach is centered on its GenomeHIP technology platform, "which overcomes the many limitations associated with existing methods," such as family linkage and single nucleotide polymorphism association studies. Chief executive Jean-Luc Gerbier said that this fundraising "will permit us to rapidly become a major player in the post-genomic market."