Tuesday 14 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Intellia Therapeutics

A clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies.

In late 2023, Intellia secured additional financing through a public offering, raising approximately $250 million to support ongoing clinical trials and pipeline expansion.

Intellia is advancing therapies designed to deliver CRISPR/Cas9 components directly into patients to treat genetic diseases at their source. Key programs include NTLA-2001, targeting transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), and NTLA-2002, for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

The company is also developing cell-based therapies for hematological cancers and autoimmune diseases, leveraging CRISPR/Cas9 to enhance the functionality of immune cells such as T cells.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Intellia Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 10
12 January 2025
CRISPR gene editing company cuts program and jobs
10 January 2025
Phase II Intellia data fail to impress investors
25 October 2024
Investors unsure on touted promise with CRISPR therapy
16 September 2022
More Intellia Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

OSE Immunotherapeutics names chief development officer
Biotechnology
OSE Immunotherapeutics names chief development officer
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
NMPA full approval for Orpathys
14 January 2025
Biotechnology
Roche dives deeper into Dyno collaboration
13 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Servier appoints David Lee to executive committee
13 January 2025
Biotechnology
Mediar Therapeutics inks IPF deal with Lilly
13 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDC brings in CCO and MD
13 January 2025
Biotechnology
Ouro Medicines debuts with $120 million financing
13 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze