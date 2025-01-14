Intellia Therapeutics

In late 2023, Intellia secured additional financing through a public offering, raising approximately $250 million to support ongoing clinical trials and pipeline expansion.

Intellia is advancing therapies designed to deliver CRISPR/Cas9 components directly into patients to treat genetic diseases at their source. Key programs include NTLA-2001, targeting transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), and NTLA-2002, for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

The company is also developing cell-based therapies for hematological cancers and autoimmune diseases, leveraging CRISPR/Cas9 to enhance the functionality of immune cells such as T cells.