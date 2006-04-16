Friday 22 November 2024

Intercall and Kirin agree R&D accord

16 April 2006

Austrian vaccine development company Intercell AG says it has agreed a strategic alliance with Japanese firm Kirin Brewery to develop monoclonal antibodies against Streptococcus pneumoniae infection.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kirin is granted global rights to develop and commercialize antibodies that have been identified by Intercell's Antigen Identification Program. In return, the Vienna-headquartered firm is entitled to receive milestone payments totalling 40.0 million euros ($48.7 million), which includes an upfront payment of 4.0 million euros. In addition, Intercell will be entitled to royalties on eventual product sales and will receive compensation for the development costs it has incurred so far.

Analysts at Lehman Brothers say that this is a positive move for Intercell and maintain their 2-equal weight rating and 8.3 euro price target on the firm.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze