Intercytex' face anti-wrinkle to enter Ph II

Cambridge, UK-based Intercytex, the cell therapy company developing products for the advanced wound care and esthetic medicine markets, has successfully completed a Phase I study of ICX-RHY, its novel cell therapy product for facial rejuvenation.
The Phase I study, conducted at the Cranley Clinic, London, UK, consisted of a placebo-controlled safety and tolerability study in 10 healthy volunteers, each of whom received a course of three injections given into the skin of the upper arm. ICX-RHY was well-tolerated; no serious adverse events were reported and all adverse events were transient and resolved without treatment.
According to Intercytex, these "very encouraging data" will allow it to seek regulatory approval for a Phase II study, expected to begin during the second half of this year. The proposed trial will evaluate the efficacy of ICX-RHY when injected into facial wrinkles and the firm expects preliminary results from this study to be available around the middle of next year.
