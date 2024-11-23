Interferon Sciences' Nasdaq NMS Listing

The common stock of Interferon Sciences has been approved for listing onthe US Nasdaq National Market System. Trading commenced on June 17.
Lawrence Gordon, Interferon's chief executive commented: "the company believes that the NMS listing...is further evidence of the strengthening of the company's financial position, will increase the company's prestige and visibility in the investment community, and make the company's stock more attractive to investors."
Interneuron Sciences' product Alferon N (interferon alfa-n3) is approved in the USA for treatment of certain types of genital warts, and has potential for use in the treatment of other indications (Marketletters passim).
