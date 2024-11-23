Interferon Sciences: Stockholders Approve Reverse Split

- Stockholders of Interferon Sciences have approved a reverse split inwhich each four shares of issued common stock will be reclassified and changed into one share of new common stock, with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares. The reverse split became effective on March 21. It is hoped by the New Jersey, USA-based firm that the split will improve marketability of the common stock and reduce the stockholder's transaction costs, as well as increasing the number of shares available for future issuance.