Interim Results With Genta's Lymphoma Drug

Genta has announced that its antisense drug G3139 shows high tolerance with no dose-related toxicities, according to interim results released from its Phase I/IIa dose-ranging trial in non-Hodgkins lymphoma patients. The data were scheduled for presentation last week at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Switzerland.

The "anticode" drug, administered subcutaneously for 14 days, targets the BCL2 gene involved in the development of lymphoma. G3139 binds to the mRNA of the BCL2 gene, diminishing production of its mutant protein. Approximately half of the nine patients enrolled saw reductions or elimination of tumors or other disease symptoms, with one potential side effect being reversible topical irritation. The trial will continue until the maximum tolerated dose is established.