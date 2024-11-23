Interleukin-2 Boosts CD4 Cells In HIV

Subcutaneous interleukin-2 (Chiron's Proleukin) can achieve dramatic increases in CD4 cell counts in patients infected with HIV, according to the results of a US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease study presented at last month's AIDS Conference in Vancouver. Previous NIAID studies have shown the benefit of intravenous IL-2 in these patients.

"Our data suggest that therapy with subcutaneous IL-2, in combination with antiretroviral drugs, has the potential to halt the progression of HIV disease by maintaining a person's CD4 T cell count in the normal range for prolonged periods of time," said Robert Davey of the NIAID, who oversees the ongoing Phase II study. While the iv IL-2 data were interesting, the subcutaneous route offers a far more realistic means for patients to self-administer the drug, and is also associated with fewer side effects.

Mean change in CD4 Regimen counts at six months* -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.5 MIU bd for 5 days +176/mm3 every 4 weeks 1.5 MIU bd for 5 days +291/mm3 every 8 weeks 7.5 MIU bd for 5 days +849/mm3 every 4 weeks 7.5 MIU bd for 5 days +495/mm3 every 8 weeks -------------------------------------------------------------------------- * patients entered with 600-700 cells/mm3; MIU = million international units