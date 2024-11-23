Interleukin-2 Boosts CD4 Cells In HIV

Subcutaneous interleukin-2 (Chiron's Proleukin) can achieve dramatic increases in CD4 cell counts in patients infected with HIV, according to the results of a US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease study presented at last month's AIDS Conference in Vancouver. Previous NIAID studies have shown the benefit of intravenous IL-2 in these patients.
"Our data suggest that therapy with subcutaneous IL-2, in combination with antiretroviral drugs, has the potential to halt the progression of HIV disease by maintaining a person's CD4 T cell count in the normal range for prolonged periods of time," said Robert Davey of the NIAID, who oversees the ongoing Phase II study. While the iv IL-2 data were interesting, the subcutaneous route offers a far more realistic means for patients to self-administer the drug, and is also associated with fewer side effects.
Mean change in CD4 Regimen counts at six months* -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.5 MIU bd for 5 days +176/mm3 every 4 weeks 1.5 MIU bd for 5 days +291/mm3 every 8 weeks 7.5 MIU bd for 5 days +849/mm3 every 4 weeks 7.5 MIU bd for 5 days +495/mm3 every 8 weeks -------------------------------------------------------------------------- * patients entered with 600-700 cells/mm3; MIU = million international units
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze