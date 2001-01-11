InterMune buys Alza's Amphotec with upfront payment of $9 mill

InterMune Pharmaceuticals has acquired worldwide rights to Alza Corp'sAmphotec (liposomal amphotericin B) for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis. Under the terms of the agreement, InterMune will pay an upfront fee of $9 million, milestones based upon sales levels and the development of Amphotec in combination with the firm's Actimmune (interferon gamma-1b).

Amphotec, which is sold outside the USA as Amphocil, had worldwide gross revenues of approximately $4 million in 2000, though InterMune notes that the drug has not been aggressively marketed to physicians for the past two years.