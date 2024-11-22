INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRY DISCUSSES JAPAN

Representatives of the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, the European Busi-ness Council and the US Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association met in Palm Beach, Florida late last month to discuss pharmaceutical industry developments in Japan. Representatives of Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare were also present at the meeting.
Issues discussed included the Japanese government price revisions scheduled for this month, as well as the proposed guidelines for new product pricing and changes in distribution practices.
It was noted in a press release issued following the meeting that in the 1992 price revisions, more product prices remained unchanged compared with the 1990 revisions, and also that more prices were increased and fewer were reduced. Moreover, the new price revision formula, which is based on weighted averages and a 15% reasonable (R) zone, was described as a significant improvement in terms of transparency and predictability.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze