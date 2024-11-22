INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRY DISCUSSES JAPAN

Representatives of the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, the European Busi-ness Council and the US Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association met in Palm Beach, Florida late last month to discuss pharmaceutical industry developments in Japan. Representatives of Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare were also present at the meeting.

Issues discussed included the Japanese government price revisions scheduled for this month, as well as the proposed guidelines for new product pricing and changes in distribution practices.

It was noted in a press release issued following the meeting that in the 1992 price revisions, more product prices remained unchanged compared with the 1990 revisions, and also that more prices were increased and fewer were reduced. Moreover, the new price revision formula, which is based on weighted averages and a 15% reasonable (R) zone, was described as a significant improvement in terms of transparency and predictability.