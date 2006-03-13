International Regulatory Affairs conference in San Diego

An international gathering of health product regulatory affairs professionals, representatives from the US Food and Drug Administration and Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, will be joined by health product industry representatives for a three-day conference and exhibition in San Diego, USA, at the end of this month.
Horizons 2006, the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society conference and exhibition titled: Innovation to Regulation, will be held at San Diego's Westin Horton Hotel, from March 29 to 31.
For more details, see the RAPS web site at: www.raps.org/horizons.
