Internet pharmacist claims HRT "cuts CHD risk" and other benefits

DoctorSolve, a Canadian Internet pharmacy, claims that new analysis of hormone replacement therapy "reveals that HRT offers many benefits for menopausal women, including reducing the risk of coronary heart disease."
The pharmacy, which has filled over 200,000 US prescriptions, argues that published results from a 2002 Women's Heart Initiative and Heart Estrogen/Progestin Replacement Study (HERS) "created a dramatic shift in the use of HRT for menopausal women." Surveys also found that the proportion of women aged 50-74 years using the treatment plunged from 42% in the USA to 28% after the study.
However, the WHI and HERS results which indicated increased risks for HRT users of cardiac events, strokes, breast cancer, hip fractures and colorectal cancers, may have been overstated, according to DoctorSolve's Paul Zickler. Dr Zickler said: "the beneficial effects of HRT for women between the ages of 50-59 outweigh the risks and provide an overall improvement in quality of life."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze