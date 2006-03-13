Internet pharmacists "smuggle drugs to USA"

The Austria-based International Narcotics Control Board highlights in its annual report, published this month, the threat of on-line pharmacists who smuggle unlicensed drugs using bogus prescriptions, especially to the USA.
The INCB report adds that the problem only worsens the situation where narcotics are smuggled using postal systems to circumvent border searches. In conclusion, the Vienna-based global narcotics agency urges governments to "strengthen national legislation and screen all routes of incoming and outgoing international mail."
The role of illegally-operating Internet pharmacies is crucially to the international drug smuggling trade, because they act as both supplier and dealer. Among the notable products being sold illegally for use by addicts are: hydrocodone, oxycodone. methadone, fentanyl, amphetamine, dexamphetamine and pethylphenidate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze