Internet pharmacists "smuggle drugs to USA"

The Austria-based International Narcotics Control Board highlights in its annual report, published this month, the threat of on-line pharmacists who smuggle unlicensed drugs using bogus prescriptions, especially to the USA.

The INCB report adds that the problem only worsens the situation where narcotics are smuggled using postal systems to circumvent border searches. In conclusion, the Vienna-based global narcotics agency urges governments to "strengthen national legislation and screen all routes of incoming and outgoing international mail."

The role of illegally-operating Internet pharmacies is crucially to the international drug smuggling trade, because they act as both supplier and dealer. Among the notable products being sold illegally for use by addicts are: hydrocodone, oxycodone. methadone, fentanyl, amphetamine, dexamphetamine and pethylphenidate.