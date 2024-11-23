Interneuron's Citicoline And Merck's MK-801 In Stroke

- Combining Interneuron's citicoline and an experimental NMDA antagonist(Merck & Co's MK-801) has provided synergistic benefits in the treatment of stroke in animals. Citicoline is in Phase III trials and is thought to work by preventing the accumulation of toxic free fatty acids, providing materials for the formation of nerve cell membranes, and promoting the synthesis of acetylcholine. Although MK-801 is not in active development, other NMDA antagonists are in trials in stroke, and could be candidates for combination therapy. Interneuron plans to submit citicoline for approval by the end of the year.
