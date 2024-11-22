Interneuron's Loss Rises

Interneuron Pharmaceuticals saw its loss in the year ended September 30, 1994, rise to $27.4 million from $12.7 million a year earlier. The loss per share was $0.98, compared with $0.50 in 1993. The higher deficit was said to reflect initial licence-fee revenues and reimbursement of R&D expenses of around $11.6 million in 1993, which did not occur in 1994. Revenues were $605,786, down from $12.5 million.
R&D expenditure during the year was $17.7 million, down from the $20 million level in 1993. This was a result of decreased costs related to dexfenfluramine, but these were partially offset by increased development costs.
