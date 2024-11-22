Friday 22 November 2024

Interneuron Starts Dihydrexidine Trial

28 May 1995

Interneuron Pharmaceuticals has begun a Phase I clinical trial of dihydrexidine for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease. The study, being conducted at the US National Institutes of Health, will assess the safety and certain parameters of efficacy of several doses of the drug in patients with moderate-to-severe disease.

Dihydrexidine is an agonist of dopamine D1 receptors. Interneuron hopes that the agent will offer the efficacy of levodopa therapy, but because of its specificity will avoid the side effects associated with levodopa, such as involuntary muscle movements and psychotic symptoms.

Interneuron has also completed a Phase I safety study of pagoclone, a GABA-potentiating agent intended for the treatment of anxiety and panic attacks. The study was conducted in the UK at Guy's Drug Research Unit, and the company also says it plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application shortly to begin Phase II studies of the drug in the USA.

