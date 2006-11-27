Introgen's NPRL2 shows promise

Preclinical data from studies of the NPRL2 tumor suppressor gene demonstrated that systemic treatment using this nanoparticle in combination with cisplatin resulted in a 90% inhibition of tumor growth in human lung cancer cells compared to control treatments, reported Introgen Therapeutics. The NPRL2 gene, believed to be important in the genesis of multiple types of cancer, including lung and renal cell cancer, is licensed to Introgen from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA.
This study was performed in the laboratory of Lin Ji, associate professor in the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at MD Anderson and collaborators in the Department of Imaging Physics there.
