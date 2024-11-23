Introgen Therapeutics Gets $5 Million Milestone Payment From R-PR

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has made a $5 million milestone payment to USgene-based cancer therapeutics firm Introgen Therapeutics. The milestone was triggered for continued progress in Introgen's p53 in vivo gene therapy program. The company is currently conducting several Phase I/II clinical trials, in collaboration with RPR Gencell, R-PR's gene therapy division. By the end of 1997, Introgen says it expects to have received at least $44 million of the potential $50 million under the collaboration deal signed with R-PR in October 1994.
Introgen chairman and chief executive David Nance says the firm has established "proof of principle in the ability to deliver and express normal p53 in tumors where it can exert a therapeutic effect and plans to conduct more extensive clinical trials .....with the goal of fast-track registration."
